In a recent interview with SK Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Jeet Rama was critical of how Indian pro wrestlers are portrayed on WWE TV, pointing out how most of them are presented as heels.

“WWE is a business at the end of the day. I can’t tell them to make business decisions around me,” Rama began. “They are doing what they think is right from a business perspective. But why is it that you take any Indian WWE wrestler…why are they always made heels? Why are we only presented as villains? Why do they have to behave in such a manner that the audience there insults them and boos them?”

Although he is grateful to WWE for giving him an opportunity, Rama admitted his “soul couldn’t come to peace” knowing how his fellow countrymen were portrayed by the company.

“My soul couldn’t come to peace with the fact that I was making money by misrepresenting my country,” Rama said. “When I wrestled at a WWE Live Event a few years ago in Delhi, I saw that the Indian audience was booing Jinder Mahal. Isn’t there something seriously wrong if your home audience isn’t cheering for Jinder Mahal? At some level we as Indians have to compromise when we go to WWE. This is the weakness I want to eliminate.”

Jeet Rama was among the 18 wrestlers released by WWE on November 4. You can watch the full video of his interview below.