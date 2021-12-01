Jeff Hardy has accomplished a lot during his long career in professional wrestling. He believes he can have at least one more run at the top of the card before he retires.

“Honestly, I kinda feel like a paranormal walking around in the locker room, you know, because I really shouldn’t even be there after all I’ve been through,” Hardy told Steve Austin on the Broken Skull Sessions. “It’s kinda crazy. But I think I am for a reason. I think there’s one more good, strong, powerful run that I got in me but I just gotta figure it out and that’s when that creativity comes into play with everything, you know? So it can be challenging.”

Jeff Hardy is a three-time world champion in WWE. But he has not held a top title in the company since 2009. Hardy said he has some ideas for his character that’s getting ready to pitch but he doesn’t plan to present them directly to Vince McMahon.

“I’ve never pitched one idea to Vince,” Hardy said. “I’ve never. I always go to Michael Hayes usually when I have an idea that I feel really passionate about… because he’s got a great mind for it.”

Jeff Hardy’s creativity has constantly been on display during his career. That’s been evident in the moves he performs during his matches and his in-ring look. Hardy says he’s never felt boxed in creatively during his time in WWE.

“I’ve never felt like that,” Jeff Hardy explained. “Especially with the face paint now, it’s just so cool because back in the ’08-’09 time, like, if I felt like painting my face I’d paint my face. If I didn’t, I didn’t paint it and it was cool and nobody said anything. So now it’s like a thing. If you’re gonna paint your face you gotta paint it because you have things. One thing about the paint too, it hurts when I talk about selling. You don’t see as much pain on your face. It kinda hides that and camouflages it, what you’re really trying to express. But yeah, I’ve never felt held back at all. I’ve always felt free to do whatever.”

