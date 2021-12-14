During the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, AEW Commentator Jim Ross spoke about Michael Cole and his Hall of Fame-worthy career as a WWE announcer. JR mentioned how Cole became his predecessor within WWE, but revealed the only time the two of them ever underwent any type of competition.

“We had competition, the competition really came in announcing when Taz and Cole teamed up on SmackDown against Lawler and JR,” Ross said. “There’s where it got a little bit more competitive, I always thought in a good-natured way. With me saying sh** like ‘The A-Show’ and things like that, that didn’t help things. That, I liked.”

Teaming with former NFL Punter Pat McAfee on the SmackDown announce team, Cole’s new job as the lead announcer in WWE is just another role he’s garnered during his 25 years with the company. Jim Ross spoke about Cole taking over his job and why he believes Cole is clearly a future WWE Hall of Famer.

“Michael Cole is the voice of SmackDown, right now Michael Cole is the voice of WWE,” Ross said. “And he’s earned that. Why would I be offended? I had my run. He’ll be a Hall of Fame guy too someday. Wouldn’t it be ironic if he went into the Hall of Fame and wanted me to induct him? That would go over like a fart in church, wouldn’t it?”

Of all the memorable calls Michael Cole has made over his career, nothing is more memorable than his time as a heel, culminating in a match at WrestleMania 27 with Jerry Lawler. “The King” stated recently that he’d love to have another match at WrestleMania, given the way his only ‘Mania moment went down.

As someone who was alongside Lawler on the commentary desk during the heart of the Attitude Era, and a close friend, Jim Ross spoke about how upset he was to see Lawler get his first WrestleMania moment against Cole and to have him lose.

“It was weak,” Ross said. “I thought it was hurtful to Lawler, not on his character but personally. I didn’t think it was the right thing to do with Jerry and I’m biased, so what. They were looking to get more out of the JR and Cole thing. They figured out a way to get Swagger in there, he’s JR’s prodigy, Oklahoma boys and Lawler could help him just like he helped Mark Henry and other guys who were green and young. They thought they filled several needs, checking many boxes and that’s how I looked at it anyway.”

