The father of legendary WWE Star John Cena is spreading some holiday cheer this season as he is set to host a toy drive later this evening in Boston, Massachusetts.

As seen in the press release below, the title of the toy drive is named “Paul Bearer Holiday Headlocks Toy Drive Cyber Raffle”. The idea was first inspired by Paul Bearer with the help of Cena Sr. and Dan Mirade before he passed in 2012.

“Paul Bearer Holiday Headlocks Toy Drive Cyber Raffle

with John Cena Sr.

LIVE Sunday, December 19th 7PM

Raffle Tix & Merchandise http://www.bostonwrestling.com/events-20211219-ToyDrive.html

Wrestling fans, for as little as a $5 raffle ticket, win thousands of dollars worth of prizes thanks to our friends from WWE, NXT and third party vendors! Help us honor the memory of our mentor, friend and family Paul Bearer while we work to “update Santa’s GPS” to find every kid this Christmas!

Join the fun Sunday night LIVE! Check out the entire (growing) list of prizes up for grabs Sunday at the link above.”

The raffle is set up completely online, so anyone can purchase tickets, and the proceeds are going to gather additional toys for children. You can see a full list of the growing prizes below:

– Ring worn Bushwhacker Luke t-shirt

– autographed 11×17 Dolph Ziggler framed Kowloon poster

– 2018 WWE NXT Roster Poster (signed by all 21 superstars)

– 2019 WWE NXT Roster Poster (signed by all 15 superstars)

– Finn Balor autographed 11×14 WWE poster

– Undisputed Era autographed 11×14 WWE poster (signed by all four members)

– Adam Cole autographed 11×14 WWE NXT poster

– Tommaso Ciampa autographed 11×14 WWE NXT poster

– Johnny Gargano autographed 11×14 WWE NXT poster

– Matt Riddle autographed 11×14 WWE NXT poster

– Nikki Cross autographed 11×14 WWE NXT poster

– EC3 autographed 11×14 WWE NXT poster

– Vader autographed 11×14 poster

– Al Snow autographed Head

– Carlito autographed apple

– Berzerker autographed 8×10

– Bushwhacker Luke autographed 8×10

– WWE Absolutely Everything You Need To Know book

– Second Nature: Ric & Charlotte Flair autobiography

– The WWE Book of Top 10’s

– WWE Official Book of Rules

– “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka autobiography

– George “The Animal” Steele autobiography

– Justin Roberts “Best Seat In The House” autobiography

– Pete Gas “Looking At The Lights” autobiography

– Sisterhood of the Squared Circle book

Much more to be listed!

If you would like to participate in the raffle, you can purchase tickets at this link.