Jonah Rock is returning to the Battle of Los Angeles.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced Jonah as the first participant for the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles. No other participants have been announced as of this writing.

Jonah responded to PWG’s BOLA announcement and wrote, “TOP DOG claiming his spot … at the top!”

This will be Jonah’s 11th match PWG with 2017. He previously debuted for PWG by working the 2017 BOLA, losing to Zack Sabre Jr. on Day 1, and participating in a 10-man tag on Day 3. He then worked the 2018 BOLA, defeating current AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara on Day 2, but losing to WALTER on Day 3.

Formerly known as Bronson Reed in WWE NXT, Jonah was released on August 6 and has since debuted for NJPW and Impact Wrestling.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30. This will be the first BOLA event to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place over three days in the summer, but the 2022 BOLA will be held over the last weekend of January, the same weekend as the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble in St. Louis.

PWG is expected to announce full details on BOLA 2022 soon.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the related tweets below:

TOP DOG claiming his spot … at the top! https://t.co/hcbwstohqM — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) December 7, 2021