WWE Hall of Famer Kane has revealed that the “Imposter Kane” storyline in 2006 was ended quickly because WWE Chairman Vince McMahon felt the character made a “terrible first impression” by having a frizzy wig.

The individual who portrayed “Imposter Kane” was current IMPACT Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows. Kane would lose to Gallows at Vengeance 2006 before ending their short-lived rivalry the next night on RAW by unmasking his imposter. Kane told the story of the storyline during a recent Q&A at Steel City Con.

“He [Vince McMahon] actually — I never really got that much [Vince yelling] because… Vince would more direct his criticism at people producing the matches, okay, because he didn’t want to, you know, he didn’t want to jump on the performers, alright? So I never really got that much,” Gallows said. “In Drew’s case [Doc Gallows], it’s kind of funny because they had that short-lived Kane thing, right? That he was the imposter Kane and what happened was…

“So I’d gone down and seen Drew’s outfit and stuff and we’d kind of worked a little bit together before he debuted as that, down where NXT was at that time in Georgia and he’s wearing this wig and it was like a synthetic hair wig and it was terrible and I was like, I remember calling I think Johnny Laurinaitis or someone and saying, ‘It’s great but the wig’s gotta go, okay? The wig looks as fake as all get out.’”

Kane recalled McMahon going “ballistic” when he first saw Gallows in a wig.

“They didn’t switch the wig and there he is on live TV with this frizzy hair and Vince went ballistic,” Kane recalled. “Not at him, but at the fact that the thing looked silly and that was actually why that whole thing was ditched was because Vince thought it made such a terrible first impression and actually made Kane, my character look bad because here you have this person — you got this guy with bad hair beating me up basically. But you know, the imposter Kane, you can tell that it was very poorly done.”

Kane’s most recent WWE appearance was on the Sept. 17th SmackDown in Knoxville, Tennessee where he presented Bianca Belair with a key to the city.