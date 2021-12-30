Kurt Angle spoke on the latest episode of his podcast The Kurt Angle Show about WWE’s Next in Line Program. WWE’s NIL program is being used as a pathway for college athletes to come to the WWE while still allowing them to profit on their name, image, and likeness, similar to the NCAA’s NIL rules. The former Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about why the program is a great idea for WWE as a way to recruit new talent to the company.

“I think the Next in Line program is very effective because you’re getting college athletes and a lot of these athletes are going to be world-class athletes,” Angle said. “Those are the kind of athletes you want in professional wrestling. You can be a non-athlete and join a territory and work your way up and still be a great worker. What WWE is looking for is those nostalgic athletes that are graduating college and don’t have a future in sports. In other words, a great football player that was all-American in college and didn’t get drafted into the NFL, he’d be a great choice to pick for WWE.

“I think it’s a great program and I think you need a little bit of both. You want the old school where you have the territories and the small promotions where you can work, and work on your character, and work on your development in the ring. I think you need a little bit of both of those. NXT is like the training super ground where they basically throw everything at you at once and try to come up with something. I think it takes years of experience to become a great professional wrestler and I think the small territories are very effective, and that’s where we get a lot of our characters. Where they come up with gimmicks and carry it over to the WWE. I think you want both of them, the Next in Line program and the smaller promotions.”

Triple H revealed how the company will compensate WWE NIL Athletes, stating the different ranges of compensation talent will get based on their accomplishments. The 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about whether or not he’d agree to be a scout for the WWE for college athletes as a part of the NIL program.

“I would definitely do it,” Angle said. “I would love to scout amateur athletes. I know what it takes to be a pro wrestler and I was a world-class athlete. None better than me to do that job.”

Angle also revealed that a member of his family might be following in his footsteps and appearing in the Olympics someday.

“My daughter Giuliana is 10 years old and her coaches tell us she’s a world-class swimmer, she’s going to be big-time,” Angle said. “Possibly the Olympics. To say that about a 10-year-old, that’s pretty impressive. I’m looking forward to her career, I’ve just got to keep her on the right track.”

