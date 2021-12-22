Liv Morgan is on the best run of her WWE career. She faced Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship in the main event of a recent episode of Monday Night RAW and she’s set to get a rematch at the Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1.

Morgan says she felt herself building momentum earlier this year. That led to a breakthrough moment where her connection with fans took a big step forward just before the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

“There was one specific moment,” Morgan told BT Sport. “It was on a Monday Night RAW and it was during a commercial break. I cut a promo to the crowd. Just talking about Money In The Bank and how this is finally my time and I’m ready. And they just broke into ‘you deserve it’ chants and it just filled my whole entire heart. And in that moment I was just like, they’re on this journey with me. I feel like they’re here and they’re wanting this. It was that very moment where I was like, ‘Wow!'”

Liv Morgan can’t point to any specific change she made to elevate herself in the eyes of fans. She says she simply focuses on trying to be herself.

“I try to do what feels right,” Morgan explained. “And I love the fans so much. I love to relate to them. I love to let them know that, you know, I listen to them. I also watch them. And I think we just kind of have developed this organic relationship.

“They’ve seen me grow,” Liv Morgan continued. “I’ve been in the WWE since I was 20 years old. I’m 27 now. They’ve just seen me progress and so I feel like they feel like they’ve been on this journey with me. Which they totally have. I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for them.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit BT Sport with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.