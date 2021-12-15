Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Grayson Waller will address last week’s attack on Johnny Gargano

* Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Andre Chase

* Boa vs. Edris Enofe

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Bron Breakker in a non-title match

* Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred match

* Harland makes his in-ring debut