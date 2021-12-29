Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* The go-home build for New Year’s Evil

* Grayson Waller opens the show to address his RAW appearance, Waller vs. Dexter Lumis

* Tiffany Stratton makes her in-ring debut

* Harland vs. Brian Kendrick

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez in a non-title match

* RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle joins MSK as they call out NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium

* Wade Barrett moderates New Year’s Evil contract signing for the Title vs. Title Unification Match between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes