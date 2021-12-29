Veteran pro wrestling producer and director Keith Mitchell will finish up his career with tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter today and announced that Mitchell is retiring after tonight’s show.

“Tonight’s the last #AEWDynamite ever on TNT & this event New Year’s Smash is very special as this will be the final wrestling event produced by the great Keith Mitchell in his amazing 40 year career spanning World Class/WCW/Impact/@AEW. Let’s make Keith’s retirement show a Smash!,” Khan wrote.

Mitchell began his career in the 1980s with World Class Championship Wrestling, and has spent 40 years producing pro wrestling events for WCCW, WCW, TNA/Impact Wrestling and now AEW. He has been with AEW since 2019.

Above is a photo of Mitchell with The Young Bucks and AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes.

Below is Khan's full tweet on Mitchell: