Matt Hardy shared a cryptic message with his followers on social media on Monday. In the wake of Jeff Hardy’s WWE release, he encouraged fans to not believe everything they read online and dig deeper for the facts.

“In this day and age, there’s so much information on the internet available to each and every one of us,” Hardy said. “Now, there are so many things we can read but that doesn’t necessarily mean all of it is correct. That doesn’t mean all of it is accurate. There’s also a lot of disinformation and misinformation and confusing information. There’s so many people out there that will read one thing about a particular story and because of that one piece of the bigger puzzle or bigger picture, they will jump to a conclusion. They will pass judgment on a situation.

“The thing I ask of each and everyone out there is…when you hear about a situation and you find out one thing, make sure you find out as many facts as possible,” Hardy continued. “Get as many pieces of the puzzle. Get as many pieces of the picture before you form a conclusion. Because if you don’t you may end up looking bad. Because it is very important in this day and age to know all the facts before you make a solid conclusion.”

On Matt Hardy’s Instagram, the video message was posted under the heading “KNOW ALL THE FACTS BEFORE REACHING A CONCLUSION”. Matt Hardy did not make it clear what prompted his message.

Matt’s brother Jeff was reportedly released by WWE last Thursday. The news came less than a week after an incident at a WWE house show in Texas where Jeff Hardy left the ringside area during a match. Videos posted by fans show Jeff Hardy making his way through the crowd.

Following the incident, but prior to the report of Jeff Hardy’s release, Matt Hardy stated during a Twitch stream that “Jeff is OK”.

Jeff Hardy has not released any statement since the report of his release. He did retweet a tweet from his wife.

“Jeff is good. We are good. Post that you ‘heard’ that,” Beth Hardy tweeted last week.