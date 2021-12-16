Mick Foley says his induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame was a special night, and it’s an honor he was not expecting when it was offered to him.

“I wasn’t doing much with the company,” Foley recalled on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show. “But I was like, my children are all big fans and I thought as long as I’m Mick Foley and as long as that continues to mean something, I’m gonna bring them to shows when they want, you know? And then I’m just hanging out at house shows and talking with the guys.

“And so I went to the Madison Square Garden show the day after Christmas,” Foley continued. “You know, they always have a house show after Christmas. This is 2012. And [Triple H] asked if he could talk to me. And I honestly thought they were gonna release me from – I was an ambassador at the time. I had a two-year run as an ambassador. I walked into that office fully expecting to be relieved of that duty. Instead, he said, ‘We’d like to know how you’d feel about being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.’ [I] said, ‘I’d feel pretty good about that.'”

Mick Foley would return to Madison Square Garden for the induction ceremony. Foley’s connection to The Garden dates back to the days when he was still a fan. He would go on to have a number of famous matches in the building during his career.

“You know it was really special to me because it was at Madison Square Garden and I know we can’t choose where we want to be inducted but I was lucky enough to have that honor bestowed upon me,” Foley explained. “But if I could’ve chosen, it obviously would’ve been the Garden for me.”

Looking back, Mick Foley savors the memories from the night of his induction. But he says there is one thing he would change about his Hall Of Fame induction speech.

“One of the things I wish I had said is that although I’m just being inducted into the Hall Of Fame this year, the younger generation of wrestlers had made me feel like I was in the Hall Of Fame anyway with the way they treated me, and the way the fans did too,” Foley said.

