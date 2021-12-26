Over the past few weeks, several wrestlers have been confirmed for WrestleCon 2022.

On Christmas Day, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James was announced as a guest.

Also announced before were former WWE Tag Team Champion Ted Dibiase Jr,  Japanese deathmatch legend Atsushi Onita, WWE Hall of Famers Honky Tonk Man and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tommy Wildfire Rich, and former NWA Mid-Atlantic Champion Sam Houston.

Below is the updated list so far:

* Mickie James

* Ted Dibiase Jr.

* Atsushi Onita

* WWE Hall of Famer Honky Tonk Man

* WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express

* Tommy Wildfire Rich

* Sam Houston

* Windham Rotunda

* Angelina Love

* Brooke Adams

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Killer Kross

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* Chelsea Green

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett

* Swoggle

* WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers

* Velvet Sky

The convention will run from Wednesday, March 30 through Tuesday, April 5 in Dallas Texas.

