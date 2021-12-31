Current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion and veteran in-ring performer, Mickie James, recently sat down to speak with metro.co.uk. During the conversation, the subject of a potential storyline between Chelsea Green and the #1 contender for her Knockouts Championship, Deonna Purrazzo, was mentioned.

On social media, the two women garnered interest when they mentioned mirroring a storyline similar to that of Mickie James and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. As longtime wrestling fans will remember, Mickie James first debuted in WWE as an obsessive fan that had questionable intentions of befriending Stratus. This ultimately led to her turning on Trish when she didn’t reciprocate the affection, culminating in a WWE Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 22.

Though Purrazzo and Green, as well as fans online, reacted positively to revisiting the idea, it was never explored in Impact Wrestling. Mickie commented on the matter, admitting that she doesn’t understand why the company never pursued it further.

“Within the pitch of Chelsea Green on the way out, it would’ve been a perfect, magical re-circling way to build Chelsea and elevate her and make her a star as I was transitioning to find my foot into this other [backstage] role,” Mickie explained.

“For me, I felt like it was the perfect set of business, but didn’t seem to hit on that level. And, whatever, I don’t wanna say I get it because I don’t get it. I know that that story would have been money and I know that would have ended up probably rivaling Trish and I’s angle because it was going to mimic and mirror it, but in a different capacity so well.”

As noted, Mickie James will be defending her Impact Knockouts Women Championship against Deonna Purrazzo at Hard to Kill on January 16, 2021, at the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for full coverage of the event.