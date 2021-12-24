Mike Bennett is apparently returning to Impact Wrestling.

It was noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Bennett appears to be headed back to Impact, and that brings speculation on Maria Kanellis returning with him.

Bennett recently pulled out of a January indie booking and the promoter was reportedly told that there was a scheduling conflict with a set of Impact tapings. Mike and Maria are currently free agents as they were under contract to ROH until the promotion went on a hiatus that is expected to end in April 2022.

Impact will run the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 8 in Dallas, and then TV tapings the next day. They will also tape TV on January 21 and January 22 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Mike and Maria previously worked for Impact from January 2016 – March 2017. He is a one-time X Division Champion while she is a one-time Knockouts Champion.

There’s no word on when Mike and Maria might make their Impact returns, but we will keep you updated.