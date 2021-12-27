The new MLW DEC0DED series will premiere this Thursday on the MLW YouTube channel.

MLW DEC0DED is a project by filmmaker Bobby Hennes. The digital short is a “deep dive all access look at your favorite athletes, moments and people from the world of MLW.”

The premiere episode of MLW DEC0DED will look at former World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu.

Thursday’s premiere on Fatu will take viewers on an “all access journey alongside The ‘Most Dangerous Man on Planet Earth’ as he embarks on a new chapter in his career while reflecting on his family and journey thus far.”

As noted, the new MLW Azteca mini-series will also premiere soon. The premiere has been announced for Thursday, January 6 at 8pm ET, via the official MLW YouTube channel and FITE. It will then be available nationwide on cable and satellite TV on beIN Sports on Saturday, January 8 at 10pm ET.

Stay tuned for more.