The WWE Intercontinental Title match is now set the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

Tonight’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Sami Zayn win a 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn vs. Nakamura will take place at the pay-per-view on New Year’s Day.

Zayn last eliminated Ricochet to win the Gauntlet, and that was the only elimination he had. The other 10 participants were Drew Gulak, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Shanky, Jinder Mahal, Sheamus, Cesaro, Angel, and Humberto.

The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day – Saturday, January 1 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated card, along with photos and videos from the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Title

Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Rappers The Migos make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song