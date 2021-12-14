The RAW Women’s Title match is now set for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

Tonight’s RAW saw Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch trade shots on the mic after Lynch bragged about last week’s successful title defense over Morgan. Morgan pointed to how Becky used a handful of tights to win, and then challenged her to a rematch at WWE Day 1. Morgan ended up attacking Lynch and getting the best of her until Lynch used the steel ring steps to smash her elbow up.

Lynch then accepted the challenge for Day 1, and made her exit while officials tended to Morgan.

The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day – Saturday, January 1 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the current announced card, along with related shots from RAW:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz

Rappers The Migos make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song