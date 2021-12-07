The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

The feud between The A-Lister and The Rated R Superstar kicked off last week as both returned to the red brand for an in-ring confrontation. Miz invited Edge to MizTV on tonight’s RAW, and after another back & forth on the mic, Miz botched the name of the pay-per-view and challenged Edge to a match at “January 1.” Edge accepted the challenge and ended the segment by punching The Miz in the mouth.

WWE Day 1 will mark the fourth singles match between Edge and The Miz, but their first pay-per-view bout. Edge defeated The Miz on the February 26, 2010 edition of SmackDown, the January 24, 2011 edition of RAW, and the January 31, 2011 edition of RAW.

The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day – Saturday, January 1 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the current announced card, along with a few related shots from RAW:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz