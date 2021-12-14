A new segment with Grayson Waller has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

Last week’s NXT saw Waller attack Johnny Gargano as he gave his farewell speech to the NXT brand. WWE has just announced that Waller will answer for his “shocking and horrible act” on tonight’s show.

As seen below, WWE released a promo for tonight, showing how Waller attacked Gargano last week. They captioned it with, “Change is here. The future is now. #WWENXT @GraysonWWE”

Waller responded with, “The Now”

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Waller on tonight’s show, but it was noted that he will respond to backlash over the attack, and answer for his actions.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode:

* Grayson Waller will address last week’s attack on Johnny Gargano

* Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Andre Chase

* Boa vs. Edris Enofe

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Bron Breakker in a non-title match

* Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred match

* Harland makes his in-ring debut

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.