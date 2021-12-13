Ticket sales for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view have reportedly picked up.

There were just 1,612 tickets available for WWE Day 1 as of the weekend, according to WrestleTix. There were 7,982 tickets distributed, which is 83% of the 9,594 capacity.

WrestleTix added, “Strong movement of late for this show. Upper decks have expanded.”

It appears ticket sales picked up due to the announcement of key matches on the show. It was confirmed last week that the main event will see Brock Lesnar challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the pay-per-view.

WWE Day 1 will take place on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. This will be the first WWE pay-per-view of January as the Royal Rumble is scheduled for January 29 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Stay tuned for more on WWE Day 1. Below is the current line-up:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz

Rappers Migos make a special appearance for their “Straightenin” single