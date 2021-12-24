The legendary Korakuen Hall will be celebrating its 60th birthday next year. The venue opened on April 16, 1962.

Tokyo Sports has reported that the hall will celebrate its birthday on April 15 and 16 with a festival.

The joint New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling show is slated for April 16. The day before on April 15, is a Women’s Wrestling Dream Festival.

During the venue’s long history, it has hosted several iconic combat sports and pro wrestling shows. Korakuen Hall hosted the boxing events for the 1964 Summer Olympics.

It’s also interesting to note that both NJPW and AJPW will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2022.

As of this writing, no card for the joint show or the Women’s Wrestling Dream Festival has been announced.

Stay tuned for more!