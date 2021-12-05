New Japan Pro Wrestling continued their Best of the Super Juniors 2021 tournament in Shizuoka today. The main event saw IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion El Desperado defeat BUSHI after hitting his Pinche Loco finisher and scoring the pinfall.

You can see the full results below:

Yuto Nakashima drew with Ryohei Oiwa

Best of the Super Juniors: Taiji Ishimori defeated DOUKI

Best of the Super Juniors: YOH defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Best of the Super Juniors: El Phantasmo defeated Ryusuke Taguchi

Best of the Super Juniors: Robbie Eagles defeated SHO

Best of the Super Juniors: Hiromu Takahashi defeated Master Wato

Best of the Super Juniors: El Desperado defeated BUSHI

The single-block, round-robin tournament will see 12 wrestlers competing to be the top two scorers after a series of matches. The two men with the most points will compete in the final round to determine the Best of the Super Juniors.

Historically, the winner receives a shot at the IWPG Jr. Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom, but if the current champion ends up winning, he typically decides his challenger.

Here are the BOSJ standings after night nine:

SHO 12 points (6-3)

El Desperado 11 points (5-3-1)

Hiromu Takahashi 11 points (5-3-1)

Robbie Eagles 10 points (5-4)

El Phantasmo 10 points (5-4)

YOH 10 points (5-4)

Taiji Ishimori 10 points (5-4)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru 8 points (4-5)

Ryusuke Taguchi 8 points (4-5)

BUSHI 8 points (4-5)

Master Wato 6 points (3-6)

DOUKI 4 points (2-7)

Night ten of NJPW Best of the Super Juniors is scheduled for this Wednesday, December 8, at 1 a.m. EST. The full card for the show can be seen below: