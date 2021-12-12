The latest episode of NJPW Strong is from the Detonation tapings. The tapings took place last month in Riverside, California.

Below are the full results and highlights:

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Gabriel Kidd

* Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, and TJ Perkins defeated Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, and Ren Narita

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Brody King

After some slick work from Kidd, suddenly @TheJonGrsham isn’t in as much of a sporting mood… Watch NOW: https://t.co/kuyQSc43Rl#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/KVFJ6gOAVL — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 12, 2021

Jeep Flip to Young Pip https://t.co/HXOLmeymZ3 — Clark Connors (@ClarkConnors) December 12, 2021

NJPW STRONG is available to stream on NJPW World and FITE.