The latest episode of NJPW Strong is from the Detonation tapings. The tapings took place last month in Riverside, California.

In the main event, Tomohiro Ishii defeated Brody King.

Below are the full results and highlights:

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Gabriel Kidd

* Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, and TJ Perkins defeated Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, and Ren Narita

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Brody King

NJPW STRONG is available to stream on NJPW World and FITE. 

 

 

 

 

