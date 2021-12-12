The latest episode of NJPW Strong is from the Detonation tapings. The tapings took place last month in Riverside, California.
In the main event, Tomohiro Ishii defeated Brody King.
Below are the full results and highlights:
* Jonathan Gresham defeated Gabriel Kidd
* Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, and TJ Perkins defeated Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, and Ren Narita
* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Brody King
After some slick work from Kidd, suddenly @TheJonGrsham isn’t in as much of a sporting mood…
After some slick work from Kidd, suddenly @TheJonGrsham isn't in as much of a sporting mood…

Round and round they go!
Round and round they go!

It just isn’t fair when @realjeffcobb is in the ring…
It just isn't fair when @realjeffcobb is in the ring…

.@clarkconnors says hello and waves goodbye to Will Ospreay!
.@clarkconnors says hello and waves goodbye to Will Ospreay!

The United Empire seize control of Karl Fredericks!
The United Empire seize control of Karl Fredericks!

A HUGE suplex puts Brody King to the mat!
A HUGE suplex puts Brody King to the mat!

Ishii finds a massive German Suplex!
Ishii finds a massive German Suplex!

.@brodyxking with a shoutout to @dirtydickinson as Ishii is in trouble!
.@brodyxking with a shoutout to @dirtydickinson as Ishii is in trouble!

NJPW STRONG is available to stream on NJPW World and FITE.