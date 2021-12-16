NJPW has announced the full line-up for the two-night Wrestle Kingdom 16 event, which takes place on Tuesday, January 4 and Wednesday, January 5 from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

Night 1 will feature IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi defending against Kazuchika Okada. The winner of that bout will then defend against Will Ospreay at Night 2.

The Kickoff match for Night 1 will be a New Japan Ranbo Battle Royal with the top 4 finalists advancing to a Fatal 4 Way on Night 2 to determine the Provisional KOPW 2022 trophy winner. The Kickoff match for Night 2 will be revealed soon.

WK16 will also feature a Stardom match on the main card for the first time ever as Starlight Kid and Mayu Iwatani take on Saya Kamitani and Tam Nakano on Night 2.

A third Wrestle Kingdom 16 event will take place on Saturday, January 8 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, featuring wrestlers from NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH. The full card for that event will be announced tomorrow, Friday, at 4am ET and 6pm local time in Tokyo.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1 and Night 2 will air live in English on the NJPW World streaming service, and via FITE TV. The third show from Yokohama will air live via AbemaTV, and will then be archived for viewing on the NJPW World and Wrestle Universe platforms.

Below are the full cards for Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1 and Night 2:

NIGHT 1: TUESDAY, JANUARY 4

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado (c)

IWGP Tag Team Titles Match

Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi) (c)

NEVER Openweight Title Match

Evil vs. Tomohiro Ishii (c)

Katsuyori Shibata vs. TBA

Yoh vs. Sho

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada, Bushi, Tetsuya Naito) vs. United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan)

The Bullet Club (Kenta, El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi

Kickoff: New Japan Rambo Battle Royal

Participants TBA

Four finalists will compete for the KOPW 2022 Trophy on Night 2.

NIGHT 2: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Will Ospreay vs. Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi (c)

No DQ Match for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kenta (c)

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Yoh, Yoshi-Hashi) vs. House of Torture (Sho, Evil, Yujiro Takahashi) (c)

Three-Way for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

Mega Coaches (Rocky Romero, Ryusuke Taguchi) vs. The Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori) vs. Flying Tiger (Tiger Mask, Robbie Eagles) (c)

Four-Way Match for the Provisional KOPW 2022 Trophy

TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Stardom Special Attraction Match

Mayu Iwatani and Starlight Kid vs. Tam Nakano and Saya Kamitani

Sanada vs. Great-O-Khan

Jeff Cobb vs. Tetsuya Naito

Kickoff Match

TBA vs. TBA