The opening betting odds for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view were revealed.

According to the odds, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will in his match against The Miz.

The odds also suggest that no titles will be changing hands at Day 1.

Below are the betting odds via BetOnline:

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns -250 (2/5)

Brock Lesnar +170 (17/10)

WWE Championship

Big E -200 (1/2)

Seth Rollins +200 (2/1)

Kevin Owens +600 (6/1)

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos -250 (2/5)

The New Day +170 (17/10)

Edge vs The Miz

Edge -700 (1/7)

The Miz +400 (4/1)

As noted earlier, Migos (Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff) are set to appear at the pay-per-view. Their 2021 “Straightenin” single is the official theme song for Day 1.

The WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.