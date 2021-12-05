Peacock has issued an advisory alert to viewers ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames event.

It was noted that viewers will not be able to restart and rewind the NXT WarGames livestream, so you should tune in at 8pm ET when the main show begins. The following message was included:

“On most devices, you will not be able to restart and rewind the livestream of NXT WarGames, so be sure to start watching live at 8E/5P. Kickoff Show starts at 7E/4P. Full replay, including rewind functionality, of NXT WarGames will be available following the conclusion of the livestream event.”

It should be noted that WWE still has the WarGames Pre-show listed for 7:30pm ET, not 8pm as mentioned in the above e-mail from Peacock.

