In a new photo that has surfaced on social media, WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar can be seen dancing with a friend and having a blast at a public venue.

The identity of Lesnar’s dancing partner is unknown.

This past Friday on SmackDown, Lesnar laid out WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with two F5s to close out the show. Lesnar made the run-in to save Heyman from a beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline.

With Reigns firing Heyman as his Special Counsel, it is possible that Heyman will be in Lesnar’s corner at the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day. If Friday truly marked the end of the Reigns – Heyman alliance, it lasted for 476 days. Reigns and Heyman first linked up during the August 28, 2020 edition of SmackDown.

A photo of Brock Lesnar dancing with his friend can be seen below.