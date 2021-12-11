It looks as though Chris Jericho has been released from the hospital and is mobile once again. As seen below, Jericho posted a tweet earlier today that shows him smiling as he walks along the sidewalk.

“Back on the streets,” Chris Jericho writes.

As noted, Jericho’s band Fozzy was scheduled to perform at the Swansea Sin City venue in Swansea, Wales earlier this week, but the venue announced on Thursday that Jericho was hospitalized with a non-COVID-19 issue. The venue stated that a message from the band informed them Chris “was checked into a Hospital by doctors with a non-Covid related, treatable health issue.”

Throughout the process, Jericho remained active on social media, but we received no update on his condition. A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that Jericho spoke with them and said the issue that caused his hospitalization was nothing serious.

“I’m feeling good. They just wanted to observe me overnight and I’m in the right place. Not COVID related,” Jericho said.

It was revealed through Fozzy’s Twitter account that their scheduled performance for tonight, December 11, was also canceled amid Jericho’s hospitalization.

“We are very sorry, but due to circumstances beyond our control, Fozzy will not be able to perform in Nottingham tomorrow (Dec 11). We promise to return as soon as possible!” Fozzy’s Twitter page reads.

As of this writing, there is still no word on the last date of the Fozzy tour. The band has yet to give an update about Sunday’s sold out show in London. Jericho did not appear live on AEW Dynamite the past two weeks due to the Fozzy tour, and Jericho has not wrestled since The Inner Circle defeated Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky and American Top Team in the 10-man Street Fight at AEW Full Gear on November 13.

