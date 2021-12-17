WWE and Hero Collector have announced the new “WWE Championship: The Greatest Title in Sports Entertainment” book.

The deluxe, over-sized hardcover book measures 11”x 12 ½” and includes 320 pages. You can order the book at a sale price via this link, and get it in time for Christmas.

Below is the book cover art, a page on WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, along with the full synopsis and author information. It should be noted that the synopsis was written before Big E won the WWE Title from Bobby Lashley.