The first sneak peek images of the upcoming Young Rock Christmas Special titled Young Rock: A Christmas Peril have been revealed via People Magazine. As seen below, fan-favorite characters return with a unique Christmas spin inspired by A Christmas Carol.

The NBC sitcom holiday special is set to air on December 15, while the show’s second season is slated for a return on March 15, 2022.

A description provided for the episode states that each version of Dwayne from youngest to eldest will be subjected to a horrible Christmas. There’s said to be a scene where Rocky, Dwayne’s father, works as a mall Santa as Dwayne poses as the elf.

Coach O. will also be returning to the show for an appearance, and Matthew Willig, the actor portraying Andre the Giant, is seen dressed as Pére Noël — the French version of Santa Claus.

Nahnatchka Khan, the director of the Christmas episode, also created Fresh Off the Boat and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23. Khan shared some comments regarding the special episode of Young Rock.

“I had a blast directing our twisted Young Rock version of A Christmas Carol. The more Dwayne Johnsons on screen at once, the better!”

The show, first airing in February 2021, is based on true events that happened when Johnson was growing up and follows the flashbacks of his younger selves played by Uli Latukefu, Bradley Constant, and Adrian Groulx. It also shows us a glimpse of Johnson in a fictional future where he is running for president in 2032.

As noted in late November, Filming for season two of NBC’s “Young Rock” continues in Australia, and now word is that the second season will feature WWE Superstars from The Rock’s rookie year in WWE. The “Young Rock” producers have been casting for Triple H, The Undertaker, Downtown Bruno Lauer (aka Harvey Wippleman), and The Brooklyn Brawler, according to PWInsider.

You can see the sneak peek images below: