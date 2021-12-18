During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, R-Truth spoke about Roman Reigns and his rise to superstardom in the past several years. The 52-time 24/7 Champion spoke about his relationship with Reigns inside and outside of the ring, mentioning that he see’s Roman try to perfect his craft 24/7.

“I don’t even think he’s reached the pinnacle of his career and he’s as hot as a 6 shooter right now, he’s hotter than a firecracker, he’s hotter than hot sauce,” R-Truth said about Reign’s current run as champion. “He’s matured so much. I’ve seen him succeed to levels and levels, he’s bridged gaps and he has that IT factor all around him man. Inside and out, he has the IT factor.

“I’ve seen him come up with promos in his head, we’re driving and he is constantly working man, constantly trying to perfect his craft. Even when I would go to Florida to his house, he’s in the gym at his house, he’s thinking of a promo, ‘what do you think of this idea right here?’ He’s a guy that I know for a fact 24/7 he’s trying to perfect his craft and take it higher than it can go.”

R-Truth continued to praise Reigns and why he thinks he’s currently the face of the company. The 49-year-old spoke about what it’s been like to watch The Tribal Chief grow over the last several years and why he doesn’t think we’ve seen Reign’s peak yet.

“I think he is the best thing we’ve got going on in the company right now,” R-Truth mentioned. “He is the face of the company, he is the man. I’m glad and fortunate to be able to spend time with him. He’s helped me out, not even at work but outside of work. To watch him man grow into what he’s becoming, because he isn’t finished growing yet man. What we’re seeing now is just the sprinkles on the cake that’s been baked, we ain’t even tasted it yet.”

The WWE Universal Champion is currently in a storyline with Brock Lesnar that will continue to escalate this week on Friday Night SmackDown when The Head of the Table returns to the Blue Brand. Lesnar and Reigns will look to end their feud for the Universal Championship at WWE Day 1 on New Year’s Day.

