WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to Twitter earlier today and asked the WWE Universe if they shared similar feelings about the late, great Umaga. Rikishi thinks the former Intercontinental Champion belongs in the 2022 Hall of Fame class.

“I feel it’s long overdue,” Rikishi tweeted. “#UmagaHOF Class of 2022. What you say @WWEUniverse? Should my brother go in this year ?? #UmagaClassOf2022”

Before Umaga debuted with his ‘Samoan Bulldozer” gimmick, he was paired up with his real-life brother, Matt Anoaʻi. The team was known as ‘3-Minute Warning’ in the early 2000s, and they were prominently featured as henchmen for then-RAW General Manager, Eric Bischoff. Fatu was unfortunately released in June 2003 for his reported involvement in a bar fight.

WWE gave him another opportunity in 2005 after Fatu had worked with promotions like TNA Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling. Upon his return, he was repackaged as ‘Umaga’, an unstoppable force from the Isle of Samoa. He went undefeated for over a year, culminating in a match with John Cena for the WWE Championship at WWE’s New Year’s Revolution 2007 pay-per-view. This would be Fatu’s first loss as Umaga, but shortly thereafter, he became Intercontinental Champion and continued a streak of terror.

Arguably Umaga’s most memorable match is when he was named the representative for Vince McMahon in the “Battle of the Billionaires” hair vs. hair match between Vince and Donald Trump. After Bobby Lashley was named the representative for Trump, Lashley and Umaga started a rivalry that lasted for months after their major match at WrestleMania. But at that event, Umaga came up short in the match and caused Vince McMahon to get his head shaved.

Eddie “Umaga” Fatu died of a heart attack at the age of 36 on December 4, 2009. Months after his death was reported, Dan Morgan, a supervisory forensic investigator for Houston, Texas’ Harris County, determined that Fatu’s death was due to “acute toxicity combined with effects of hydrocodone, carisoprodol, and diazepam.”

You can see the full tweet below: