ROH Final Battle happens later tonight at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Bell time is at 7 pm ET and the main card starts at 8 pm ET. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!

The show is on FITE, ROH HonorClub, and traditional pay-per-view.

Below is the final card:

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Bandido (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham

ROH WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Rok-C (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (c) vs. The Briscoes (Mark and Jay Briscoe)

ROH PURE CHAMPIONSHIP

Josh Woods (c) vs. Brian Johnson

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Dalton Castle (c) vs. TBD

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

Shane Taylor Promotions (Jasper Kaun, Moses Maddox, and O’Shay Edwards) (with Ron Hunt) (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch) (with Vita VonStarr)

GRUDGE MATCH

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King

SIX-MAN TAG TEAM MATCH

Eli Isom, Taylor Rust, and Tracy Williams vs. VLNCE UNLTD (Brody King, Homicide, and Tony Deppen)

SIX-WOMAN TAG TEAM MATCH

Chelsea Green and The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) vs. Miranda Alize and The Allure (Angelina Love and Mandy Leon)

10-MAN TAG TEAM MATCH

TBD vs. TBD

Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus