ROH Final Battle happens later tonight at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Bell time is at 7 pm ET and the main card starts at 8 pm ET. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!
The show is on FITE, ROH HonorClub, and traditional pay-per-view.
Below is the final card:
ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Bandido (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham
ROH WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Rok-C (c) vs. Willow Nightingale
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (c) vs. The Briscoes (Mark and Jay Briscoe)
ROH PURE CHAMPIONSHIP
Josh Woods (c) vs. Brian Johnson
ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Dalton Castle (c) vs. TBD
ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS
Shane Taylor Promotions (Jasper Kaun, Moses Maddox, and O’Shay Edwards) (with Ron Hunt) (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch) (with Vita VonStarr)
GRUDGE MATCH
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King
SIX-MAN TAG TEAM MATCH
Eli Isom, Taylor Rust, and Tracy Williams vs. VLNCE UNLTD (Brody King, Homicide, and Tony Deppen)
SIX-WOMAN TAG TEAM MATCH
Chelsea Green and The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) vs. Miranda Alize and The Allure (Angelina Love and Mandy Leon)
10-MAN TAG TEAM MATCH
TBD vs. TBD
Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus