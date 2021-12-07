Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay talks about PJ Black facing off with Bandido later on.

The Allure’s Mandy Leon (with Angelina Love) and Willow make their entrances. The winner of the next match will get an ROH Women’s World Championship Match at Final Battle. ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C has nailed Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni on commentary for this match.

Mandy Leon vs. Willow

They lock up. Willow takes Leon to the mat with a snapmare. Willow rolls Leon for a two count. Leon eventually hits a Pump-Handle Driver on Willow. Leon pins Willow for a two count. Angelina Love grabs a chair at ringside. Quinn McKay gets involved and tries to grab the chair from Love. The majority of the women’s locker room comes down to ringside and tries to grab the chair. Max The Impaler makes her entrance with Amy Rose. Max takes the chair and throws it. Max throws Angelina Love on to three women at ringside. Willow superkicks Leon in the ring. Willow hits a Babe-Bomb on Leon. Willow pins Leon for the win.

Winner: Willow

The Final Battle card is hyped.

PJ Black (with Flip Gordon) and ROH World Champion Bandido (with Rey Horus) make their entrances. Jonathan Gresham has joined Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni on commentary for this match.

Bandido vs. PJ Black

After a back and forth, Black takes Bandido to the mat with a modified Northern Lights Suplex. Flip Gordon eventually strikes Bandido at ringside, causing a Disqualification. Rey Horus hits a Senton to the outside on Gordon and Black. The referee has called for a tag-team match.

Winner: Bandido Via Disqualification

Bandido & Rey Horus vs. PJ Black & Flip Gordon

Both teams brawl at ringside as the bell rings. Gordon eventually gets Horus up on his shoulders. Black comes off the top rope and hits Horus with a Doomsday Destroyer. Bandido breaks a pin attempt by Black on Horus. Bandido hits a Spanish Fly from off the top rope on Black. Bandido pins Black for a two count. Bandido hits the 21-Plex on Black. Bandido pins Black for the three count.

Winners: Bandido & Rey Horus

They hype Final Battle with a video package as this show comes to a close.