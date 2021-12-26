AEW star Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to comment about last night’s TNT title match on AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash.

Cody Rhodes became a three-time AEW TNT Champion after he defeated Sammy Guevara in the Rampage main event.

Guevara tweeted, “What a beautiful life, 11 years of Blood, Sweat & Scars got me here. The ups and the downs, I wouldn’t change a thing. It wasn’t my night but it doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t be. The journey continues.”

Sammy Guevara became the TNT champion after defeating Miro in the main event on the September 29 edition of Dynamite. He had held the title for 84 days.

