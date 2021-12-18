Sasha Banks kicked off this week’s SmackDown donning a Spider-Man themed attire, with the classic red and blue colors visible throughout her gear and the webs all along her boots. Banks was promoting the big release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hit theaters across the United States on Friday.

As noted earlier, Banks also walked the No Way Home red carpet for the premiere Monday night at the Fox Village Theater in Los Angeles, CA. She was the only pro wrestler at the invite-only event, and teased meeting a big celebrity at the premiere.

Banks and Toni Storm defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in the opening contest of SmackDown. Storm pinned Flair to score the win for her team. It appears Storm, who became the No. 1 contender to Flair’s title on last week’s SmackDown, will be getting her championship shot at the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view. As of this writing, 6 matches have been confirmed for the New Year’s Day event in Atlanta, GA.

You can see photos of videos of Sasha Banks in her Spider-Man gear below.