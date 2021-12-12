Seven matches have been announced for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

Tony Nese is set to face Dark Order member Alex Reynolds while Thunder Rosa will face Gabby Ortiz.

The other announced matches are the following:

* Mike Verna and Anthony Gangone vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Gunn Club vs. Joey Sweets, Antonio Zambrano, and Jack Tomlinson

* Kris Statlander and Red Velvet vs. Nikki Duke and Tina San Antonio

* Emi Sakura vs. Notorious Mimi

* Jaden Valo vs. Anthony Ogogo

AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday night at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.