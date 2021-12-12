Seven matches have been announced for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
Tony Nese is set to face Dark Order member Alex Reynolds while Thunder Rosa will face Gabby Ortiz.
The other announced matches are the following:
* Mike Verna and Anthony Gangone vs. Santana and Ortiz
* Gunn Club vs. Joey Sweets, Antonio Zambrano, and Jack Tomlinson
* Kris Statlander and Red Velvet vs. Nikki Duke and Tina San Antonio
* Emi Sakura vs. Notorious Mimi
* Jaden Valo vs. Anthony Ogogo
AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday night at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.
