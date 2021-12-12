WWE Superstar Naomi was announced as a guest for The Wendy Williams Show.

The former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion will be on the daytime talk show on Monday, December 13. The guest host for the show is set to be Sherri Shepherd.

As noted, last night’s episode of SmackDown saw the debut of Xia Li. Li saved Naomi from a three-way beatdown from Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Sonya Deville.

The match was originally going to be Deville’s in-ring return against Naomi.

Below is the video announcement: