The WWE Intercontinental Title will be defended at the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.
Next Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX will feature a 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The match was taped on Friday night, and saw Sami Zayn get the win to earn the title shot from Nakamura. It was then announced that Zayn vs. Nakamura will take place at WWE Day 1 with the title on the line.
The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day – Saturday, January 1 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated card:
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Title
Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The New Day vs. The Usos (c)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz
Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
Rappers The Migos make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song