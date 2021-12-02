Anthony Ogogo has returned to action for AEW.

Tonight’s pre-Dynamite AEW “Dark: Elevation” tapings held at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia saw Ogogo make his return to the ring. As seen in the photo below, Ogogo made his entrance with The Factory’s QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo.

Ogogo, Marshall, Comoroto and Solo competed in an eight-man tag team match, according to a correspondent at the taping. The finish saw Ogogo get the knockout win for his team.

Ogogo signed with AEW back in October 2019, and feuded with Cody Rhodes earlier this year after aligning himself with Marshall, Comoroto and Solo. He debuted with a win over Cole Karter on the April 14 Dynamite show, and then defeated Austin Gunn on May 13. Ogogo lost to Rhodes at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30, and then teamed with QT for a win over Rhodes and Lee Johnson on the June 4 edition of Friday Night Dynamite. He underwent eye surgery soon after and has been out of action since then.

Stay tuned for more on Ogogo’s AEW return, which should air on Monday night. Below are a few tweets from tonight’s return: