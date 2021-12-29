AEW taped several matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark and AEW “Dark: Elevation” on Tuesday night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. The following matches were taped:

DARK TAPING:

* Tony Nese defeated Alan Angels

* Anna Jay (with Tay Conti and -1) defeated Dream Girl Ellie

* The Gunn Club defeated three enhancement talents

* Marina Shafir defeated Valentina Rossi

* Leyla Hirsch, Red Velvet, and Kris Statlander defeated three enhancement talents. Hirsch stole the pin from Statlander

* The Acclaimed defeated two enhancement talents

* Jamie Hayter defeated Maddi Wrenkowsi

* Dante Martin defeated an enhancement talent

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Colt Cabana

* Brian Pillman Jr defeated JD Drake (with Cezar Bononi)

ELEVATION TAPING:

* Shawn Spears and Wardlow defeated two enhancement talents when Spears won on his own, not tagging in Wardlow. After the match, Wardlow powerbombed one of the men to a huge reaction

* Jake Atlas defeated Serpentico. After the match, Tony Khan congratulated Atlas on the stage and shook his hand

* Skye Blue defeated Angelica Risk

* Jay Lethal defeated Troy Hollywood

* QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo defeated three enhancement talents

* Too Fast Too Fuego defeated two enhancement talents

* Bobby Fish defeated Rizyn

* Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson (with Arn Anderson) defeated Chaos Project

* Emi Sakura defeated an enhancement talent

* Sammy Guevara defeated Ho Ho Lun

* Diamante defeated an enhancement talent

* Alan Angels, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson (with -1) defeated three enhancement talents

* Brandi Rhodes defeated Ashley D’Amboise

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Kaun

* Tay Conti (with Anna Jay and -1) defeated Shalloncé Royal

* John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Preston Vance (with -1) defeated three enhancement talents

* Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero) defeated Kiera Hogan

* Eddie Kingston defeated Bear Boulder

