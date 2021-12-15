AEW’s Tay Conti recently appeared on Elite POV where she talked about the recent Full Gear PPV. She challenged Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Championship on the show and admitted that working with her was special.

“Working with Britt was something really special, too,” Conti said. “She’s the top right now of the division, she’s the face of the division, for sure. Working with her was really, really special. Honestly, I was glad to be doing this with her. But I am taking that title soon.”

When it came to the PPV, Tay Conti had one of the best entrances of the night. However, she admitted that it all came together quite late as she hadn’t been thinking about it.

“I was talking with friends and I was like, ‘oh my god, what am I going to do for my entrance?’ Like, the same week of the PPV. I was like, ‘god, I didn’t think about it. Nobody told me anything about it.’ Then I was like, ‘what should I do?’ I was thinking like, ‘oh, in Judo big fight or MMA, how do we do it?’ You know I was trying to put myself in that position,” she said. “Well, that’s what I want to do.”

Tay Conti then explained the process of pitching her entrance idea to Tony Khan, admitting that he was on board straight away. However, she also had to rely upon Amazon for a little help.

“I went to Tony and said, ‘hey, do you have five minutes?’ He’s always available to talk, it’s Tony,” Conti said. “Then I told him the idea. I was like, ‘I don’t know if we can do it because I know it’s super last minute, but I had this idea, can we do it?’ He was like, ‘oh yeah, of course, we can do it, we are going to figure it out, it’s easy.’ So, I ordered my flag on Amazon and Amazon saved my life.”

