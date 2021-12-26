Members of The Dark Order, WWE Champion Big E, Matt Hardy, Eddie Kingston, AEW, WWE, and more took to social media to pay tribute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber). Today marks a year since his passing at age 41.

All Elite Wrestling tweeted, “Today marks 1 year since the passing of Jon Huber, Mr. Brodie Lee. Today we honor Jon’s remarkable legacy in and out of the ring with match clips, photos and memories. Please join us by sharing your favorite Big Rig memories. #BrodieLeeForever

Big E wrote, “One year today, Jon Huber, one of my best friends on earth, passed away. I still have a dozen things I want to text him every day. I still remember the way he would type out laughter in a text (“ha ha ha”). I still have the play-by-play of his son’s amateur wrestling performance in my phone, as Jon anxiously & proudly watched on. The dream of driving fifteen minutes to his Tampa house for Sunday dinners when we retired still lingers.

There will still never be anyone to fill his shoes. As painfully tragic as this has been, there’s so much good to reflect on. I’m so grateful that so many people have made a commitment to keeping Jon’s memory alive. I’m so glad that he so enriched the lives of so many people in and out of this profession. Brodie (he was always “Brodie” to me), the laughs we shared far surpassed the tears I’ve shed over you. I hope we all continue to honor you in the way you deserve. I still miss you and will always love you, my friend.”

Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds tweeted,  “I can’t believe it’s been one year. Thank you for making us all better, thank you for always being there to listen and give advice, and thank you for giving us so many wonderful memories. We miss you so much. #BrodieLeeForever”

You can see all of their tributes below.

 

 

 

