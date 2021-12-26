Members of The Dark Order, WWE Champion Big E, Matt Hardy, Eddie Kingston, AEW, WWE, and more took to social media to pay tribute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber). Today marks a year since his passing at age 41.

All Elite Wrestling tweeted, “Today marks 1 year since the passing of Jon Huber, Mr. Brodie Lee. Today we honor Jon’s remarkable legacy in and out of the ring with match clips, photos and memories. Please join us by sharing your favorite Big Rig memories. #BrodieLeeForever”

Big E wrote, “One year today, Jon Huber, one of my best friends on earth, passed away. I still have a dozen things I want to text him every day. I still remember the way he would type out laughter in a text (“ha ha ha”). I still have the play-by-play of his son’s amateur wrestling performance in my phone, as Jon anxiously & proudly watched on. The dream of driving fifteen minutes to his Tampa house for Sunday dinners when we retired still lingers.

There will still never be anyone to fill his shoes. As painfully tragic as this has been, there’s so much good to reflect on. I’m so grateful that so many people have made a commitment to keeping Jon’s memory alive. I’m so glad that he so enriched the lives of so many people in and out of this profession. Brodie (he was always “Brodie” to me), the laughs we shared far surpassed the tears I’ve shed over you. I hope we all continue to honor you in the way you deserve. I still miss you and will always love you, my friend.”

Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds tweeted, “I can’t believe it’s been one year. Thank you for making us all better, thank you for always being there to listen and give advice, and thank you for giving us so many wonderful memories. We miss you so much. #BrodieLeeForever”

You can see all of their tributes below.

What a day this was, nothing I wouldn’t give to do it all over again. Miss you Brodie https://t.co/mihcPeXonn — Stu Grayson of Dark Order (@stu_dos) December 26, 2021

It was an honor to be included in the celebration of his life. The love his kids and wife has still vibrates as strongly as the day I met them. From the sunshine to the sweet grass, we travel between the eternities. #BrodieLeeForever pic.twitter.com/L2rZvklFah — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) December 26, 2021

Always tore the house down with Brodie Lee. He was incredible and one of those rare individuals. One word to describe him would be…. HAPPY!! Miss him pic.twitter.com/mKIDnOwT86 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 26, 2021

I see you everytime I look at your boy’s . It never gets easy but know you live on through them. Miss you and yes I know you are “rich”. #BrodieLeeForever https://t.co/daLNJdEykJ — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) December 26, 2021

Brodie Lee performing at the Detroit Improv Festival (Night 1)

Rare footage #BrodieLeeForever https://t.co/XFchYlXxQ6 pic.twitter.com/0Ktp3pLa3k — Ryan “Old Fezziwig” Nemeth (@ryrynemnem) December 26, 2021

Today marks 1 year since the passing of Jon Huber, Mr. Brodie Lee. Today we honor Jon’s remarkable legacy in and out of the ring with match clips, photos and memories. Please join us by sharing your favorite Big Rig memories. #BrodieLeeForever pic.twitter.com/wlHdYJpGZO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2021

Can’t believe it’s been a year now. Miss this man soo much https://t.co/6YcJUmBXBL — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) December 26, 2021

A year already. He made me a better person. #BrodieLeeForever https://t.co/BcgXBftP8J — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) December 26, 2021

One of the only people in wrestling I’ve never heard anyone say a single bad thing about. #RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/3ixJdjJnSB — Alan Angels (@Alan_V_Angels) December 26, 2021

💔 we miss you. Doesn’t feel real. https://t.co/qcu9Vi8dAy — Anna Jay (@annajay___) December 26, 2021

I wrestled Brodie in 2011 & did a moonsault off the apron & fell right on my dumb head. Totally my own fault. But I loved to blame him to mess with him, & brought it up all the time. He always apologized even though, again, it was my fault. He was the best. #BrodieLeeForever pic.twitter.com/qGcM5LQxzD — Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) December 26, 2021

One of the best people I’ve ever known. — Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) December 26, 2021

❤️❤️ thinking of Brodie — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 26, 2021

This match will always be one of my favorites. Thank you Brodie.#BrodieLeeForever pic.twitter.com/6MHOyOsugl — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) December 26, 2021