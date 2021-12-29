The Miz will go one-on-one with the Rated R Superstar, Edge, at WWE Day 1 on January 1, 2022. Before stepping into the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer, The Miz joined Freddie Prinze Jr. on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

The two-time WWE Champion spoke about a promo class session with Vince McMahon in 2010, which Prinze Jr. led during his time with WWE as a Creative Writer.

“Let’s go back to acting class with Freddie Prinze Jr,” The Miz began. “When we were told we were having an acting class with Freddie Prinze Jr. you know a lot of the times when you have it with Vince McMahon, you know promo class started with me and six other people, and Vince as your teacher, and you’re like ‘oh my god’ you’re petrified. You have Vince McMahon as your teacher.

“I’ll never forget, Vince was like ‘hey, everyone get a promo for next week, you’re going to be cutting it in front of the class, you know, tell them about your character, everything.’ Me, I like to go off the cuff sometimes. Sometimes when I feel challenged or I feel like that, I don’t like to write it all down. I like to have bullet points in my head, but I don’t want to write it all down. So you know, a lot of people had their script. They were memorizing and all that stuff.

“So Vince saved me for last. Five people went before me, then all of a sudden, I was called. I’ll never forget, I had this tea and this little tiny straw, and as I got up I sipped on the straw. I literally was like, now you guys have all talked, now it’s time for me to talk. Literally, I ripped everyone apart. Even went and got in Vince’s face and started cutting a promo on him. After that class, Vince came up to me and was like ‘I knew you could finish it off. It was strong. It was so good. You were so into it.’

“The next week, I cut a promo, almost the same promo, like I was outside of the locker room because our Head Writer for RAW was in that promo class as well and he was like, jotting stuff down as ammo for the next week and what’s to come and what these six people had about their character. Maybe we can drive something for the show. Brian was like ‘you’re going to cut that same promo on TV next week’ and it was the one where I was standing outside of the locker room and I cut a promo walking into the arena.

“Some people said it was the best promo that I’ve ever cut. So, when you [Freddie Prinze Jr.] came in, and I know what it is like to come in as a newbie. You were brand new. A lot of times, our Superstars they’re like ‘er this guy is going to teach me something, er this guy is going to teach me something.’ but if I can go in there, and I can call you out on it and you can show me up, then that can show everybody else that is something fun, something interesting, something exciting. He’s going to teach us something.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling with Freddie with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.