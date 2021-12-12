Former WWE Champion The Miz was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports, and during the conversation, he expressed his affinity for his home state NFL team, the Cleveland Browns. Though he may be engulfed in the Hollywood life now, Miz was originally born in Parma, Ohio.

Despite some mixed receptions centered around their quarterback Baker Mayfield, Miz is confident that the team is still in the running to make it to the Super Bowl and become champions.

“Honestly, I think after this bye, we’ve got Baltimore,” The Miz said. “If we beat them, we’re one game out of first place in the AFC North and then people are talking a different story.”

The Miz compared the receptions Browns players might be receiving to his own fan reactions in WWE, and he hopes the athletes will take them in stride as he does. However, that may not be as easy when the players aren’t intending to be a heelish bad guy.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl. That’s what is in my mind, I 100% think that. Look, I would tell the Browns, like, don’t listen [to the boos] because, you know, just look at it as a compliment,” The Miz explained. “When I go out to a crowd in WWE and they boo me, I think of it as a compliment. As long as they’re not sitting on their hands, it’s fine.

“I trust in Coach Stefanski, I trust in Baker Mayfield, I trust in Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb. I think Miles Garrett’s going to be the defensive player of the year. And you’re going to the Super Bowl, so let’s win, beat Baltimore, and get it started after the bye week.”

