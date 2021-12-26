Actor Rainn Wilson took to social media to share that he will someday “wrestle” AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Sting and win.

The Office alum tweeted, “Someday I will wrestle Sting. And I will win. You can bet on it.”

AEW star Ricky Starks replied to his tweet and referenced Wilson’s Office character Dwight Schrute.

Starks replied, “Dwight, that’s not bright.”

Matt Sydal also chimed in, writing, “Yes please!”

During last week’s AEW Dynamite, Sting, Dary Allin, and CM Punk defeated MJF and FTR in the main event.

Rainn Wilson is set to star in the upcoming AMC drama series Dark Winds. The series will also star Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon.

Below are their tweets:

