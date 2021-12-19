Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to social media to praise WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart for mentoring him early in his career.

Bret Hart was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame and during the broadcast of the ceremony, The Rock made a special appearance.

Canada’s Walk of Fame official Twitter account thanked the former WWE Champion for his appearance.

They tweeted, “Thank you to @therock for making a special appearance to honour @BretHart during our Celebrating Greatness: @CWOFame 2021 broadcast special featuring all of our 2021 Inductees & Honourees!”

Rock replied with a tweet about how Hart was a mentor to him when he didn’t have to be. He noted how there weren’t many mentorship programs during their “wild and intense world of pro wrestling.”

“My pleasure, Bret Hart was a mentor to me when he didn’t have to be and in our wild and intense world of pro wrestling, there weren’t many “mentorship programs” back then He gave me guidance and I’ll always be grateful. Congrats my friend on your incredible accomplishment,” wrote The Rock.

Bret Hart also took to Instagram to thank The Rock for his kind words and to Chris Jericho for inducting him. Below is his full Instagram post:

What a wild ride it’s been! Thank you again to @cwofame for the honour and my fans across Canada and around the world for making it happen. Special thank you to @chrisjerichofozzy for inducting me and @therock for the kind words. I know you both are busy men, and I greatly appreciate that you did that for me .While sadly this was cut out of my speech due to time constraints, I do want to say thank you to each and every wrestler I ever worked with. Thank you to the many Canadian wrestlers that paved the way for me: my father Stu, Gene Kiniski, Abdullah the Butcher, “Killer” Kowalski, “The Stomper”, Ed Carpentier, “Whipper” Watson, Sky Low Low, Rocky Johnson, Pat Patterson, Roddy Piper. To the many other Canadian wrestlers, some that filled my shoes after my career ended, that someday will deserve this same honour: Chris Jericho, Edge, Trish Stratus, Kevin Owens, Kenny Omega, my niece Natalya, my brother Owen, and so many more. “If you’re lucky enough to find a way of life you love, you have to find the courage to live it.” – John Irving Thank you and Happy Holidays!

The 2021 Canada’s Walk of Fame Inductees also included actors Graham Greene and Keanu Reeves.

My pleasure, Bret Hart was a mentor to me when he didn’t have to be and in our wild and intense world of pro wrestling, there weren’t many “mentorship programs” back then 😊 He gave me guidance and I’ll always be grateful. Congrats my friend on your incredible accomplishment 🥃 https://t.co/VEwSy5q9Wc — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 18, 2021