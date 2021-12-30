Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not be returning to the “Fast and The Furious” franchise for the final installment.

We noted back in early November how Vin Diesel extended an Instagram olive branch to The Rock, asking him to reprise his role as federal agent Luke Hobbs for Fast 10, which is to be the final movie in the blockbuster franchise. The personal issues between Diesel and Rock are no secret, but Diesel said he was making the offer out of love, and to fulfill a promise to the late Paul Walker, who starred in the franchise until his sudden death in 2013. You can click here for Diesel’s original post from November, along with details on the Diesel vs. Rock feud.

In an update, The Rock just spoke with CNN’s Chloe Melas and was asked about Diesel’s Instagram post, and if he was surprised by it. Rock revealed that he spoke with Diesel this past June and told him privately that he would not be returning to the franchise.

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post,” Rock admitted. “This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise.

“I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”

Rock continued and said Diesel’s Instagram post was an example of his manipulation.

“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation,” Rock said. “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters.

“Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

Diesel has not publicly responded to The Rock’s comments as of this writing.

Rock made his “Fast” debut back in 2011 for Fast 5. He then returned for the sixth, seventh and eighth installments of the movie, and also starred in the “Hobbs & Shaw” spin-off.

